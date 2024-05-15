Road remains closed after man found dead as police set up 'drone exclusion zone'

- A 36-year-old man was found unresponsive on Chepstow Road in Newport at around 6pm yesterday, May 14.
- Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries.
- A temporary air exclusion zone, prohibiting the use of drones, is in place covering Chepstow Road, Newport.
- The road was closed just after 6.30pm.
Live
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here