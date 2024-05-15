South Wales Argus
Road remains closed after man found dead as police set up 'drone exclusion zone'

Live

Man found dead in Newport as police set up 'drone exclusion zone'

Emergency
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • A 36-year-old man was found unresponsive on Chepstow Road in Newport at around 6pm yesterday, May 14.
  • Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries.
  • A temporary air exclusion zone, prohibiting the use of drones, is in place covering Chepstow Road, Newport.
  • The road was closed just after 6.30pm.

