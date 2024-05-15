South Wales Argus
Telegraph pole damaged in crash as road closed both ways

Live

Telegraph pole damaged in Caerphilly crash

By Lauran O'Toole

  • A telegraph pole has been damaged in Caerphilly after a crash on Graig Road
  • The road is closed both ways from Lisvane to Caerphilly.
  • Traffic is coping well.

