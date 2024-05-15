The 48-year-old Britain's Got Talent presenter and his wife announced the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the star, who tied the knot with his wife all the way back in 2021, shared a sweet picture of their baby boy alongside a caption reading: "Welcome to the family. Wilder Patrick Mcpartlin. Born, 14/05/24 at 8.54am. Baby is beautiful, Mummy’s a legend, Sisters are over the moon. Dad’s a mess."

Fans rush to share their support as Ant McPartlin becomes father

It wasn't long before big names in the TV industry rushed to show their support with Big Brother star Davina McCall writing: "Arggggghhhhhhhhhh!!!! This is AMAZING !!!! Congratulations to ALL of you."

First Dates star Fred Sirieix added: "Congrats," while Ashley Banjo said: "Congrats guys".

Fans were also excited by the news with one telling the pair: "I've never been so happy for someone I've never met. You're going to be the best daddy Ant."

Someone else added: "Beyond happy for you Ant the final piece of the puzzle to make all your dreams come true congratulations to you, Amzie, Poppy, and Daisy. Enjoy every second of little Wilder."

Ant McPartlin's wife and former personal assistant Anne-Marie already has two children from a previous marriage.

The presenter split from his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong after 23 years in 2018 before going public with his current relationship a few months later.

Following the news of the birth, Lisa has shared a cryptic message referencing 'silent battles'.

She posted a quote reading: "Be proud of how you have been handling these past few months. The silent battles you've fought, the moments you've had to humble yourself, the times you've wiped your own tears. Celebrate your strength."