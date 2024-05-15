Sian Batchelor was found near Pennar Gut on Tuesday, April 30.

Her family said that they were devasted by her death, describing Sian as ‘a beautiful, funny, loving person’. They added that they would treasure the good times they had with her.

The circumstances surrounding Sian’s death are being investigated and police have appealed for anybody who knew Sian’s whereabouts, or had contact with her, between Thursday, April 25 and Tuesday, April 30 to get in touch.

Sian’s friends have said that they won’t give up trying to find out what happened to their ‘beautiful girl’.

Close friend Carmel Russant is appealing for anyone who has CCTV or ring doorbell footage from the Pennar area from April 26-April 30 to get in touch.

She is particularly keen for anyone who has footage from Pennar’s Castle Street, Military Road, Stranraer Road and the Pennar Park area.

She is asking people to check the footage from cameras at the front and back of their properties and also any cameras facing fields.

Anyone across the water on the opposite side of the Pembroke River to where Sian was found is also asked to check CCTV from those dates.

Sian’s friends and family are also appealing for the return of her mobile phone and belongings and are offering a cash reward.

Carmel says that there is a £500 reward for the return of Sian’s phone.

Anyone with any information can contact Carmel on Facebook or Dyfed-Powys Police.

Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 and quoting reference DP-20240430-284.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

You can also give information completely anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

https://crimestoppers-uk.org/