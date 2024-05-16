KYLE WISDOM, 43, of Windsor Terrace, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating and a public order offence in Cheltenham on May 12, 2023.

He must carry out 300 hours of unpaid work, complete a 21-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

MALKAYA SAWYERS, 23, of Ifton Place, Newport was sentenced to a community order after pleading guilty to assaulting an emergency worker – a police constable – on October 15, 2022.

He was made the subject of a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 7am and must pay £250 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

JOSEPH ROBERTS, 36, of Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran must pay £739 in fines, costs, compensation and a surcharge after he admitted racially aggravated criminal damage and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment, alarm or distress at the Family Kebab and BBQ House on Victoria Street on January 7.

ELLIOT TWIST, 26, of Oak Road, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £359 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NOEMI LOPEZ OLMOS, 37, of Lower Dock Street, Newport must pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

HYWEL REES, 38, of Upper Francis Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly must pay £337 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to resisting police constable Zack Shelley in the execution of his duty on October 28, 2023.

ADAM ENOS, 39, of Wye Crescent, Bettws, Newport must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 29, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

ASHFAQ PATEL, 26, of Albion Court, Pill, Newport must pay £182.50 in a fine, costs and vehicle excise back duty for keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence on Blewitt Street on April 26, 2022.

AYDIN KAVAK, 47, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £558 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he was found guilty of speeding at 41mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on August 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.