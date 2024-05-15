WELSH WATER have enforced an emergency road closure on a Monmouthshire road.
Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the B4233 from The White Swan to Trothy Bridge, Llanfapley.
It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) May 17, 2024.
A signed diversion is in place.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here