WELSH WATER have enforced an emergency road closure on a Monmouthshire road.

Morrison Water Services, working on behalf of Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water, have made an emergency road closure along the B4233 from The White Swan to Trothy Bridge, Llanfapley.

It is anticipated that the closure will be in place until (and including) May 17, 2024.

A signed diversion is in place.