A 36-year-old man was found unresponsive with serious injuries on Chepstow Road in Newport at around 6pm yesterday, May 14.



Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 36-year-old man had died.



His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

A temporary air exclusion zone, prohibiting the use of drones, is in place covering Chepstow Road, Newport. This came into place at around 8.45pm yesterday evening, May 14. Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries.

Gwent Police have now launched a murder investigation and are appealing for information.



Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: "We would like to reassure the communities of Newport that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.



"Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries; if you have any questions or concerns, please do speak to them.



“As our investigation continues, we ask you not to speculate or share information online which may cause harm or upset to the victim’s family or jeopardise our investigation.



"Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends. We urge you, if you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385."



Anyone who has dashcam footage, or CCTV, from Chepstow Road, or in the area around Merriott Place, between 4.45pm and 7pm is also asked to contact to the force.



You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 with any details.