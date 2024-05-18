Super GandS fans Lisa Lacking, from Cheshire, and Lisa Portsmouth, from Southampton, have given a little insight into how Barry is perceived, and Barry’s going to be perceived a lot in the coming months after James Cordon revealed on Instagram on May 3 that the final Gavin and Stacey has been written posting a photo of him and Ruth Jones holding a script titled ‘Gavin and Stacey – the finale’

Both Ms Lacking and Ms Portsmouth described their excitement at the Gavin and Stacey finale being announced while also explaining their love for the show and their subsequent love for Barry.

“I am obsessed with the show,” said Ms Portsmouth. “I’ve watched it hundreds and hundreds of times and every time I watch it I find more and more little bits in it you may not have noticed.”

For Ms Portsmouth, who we coincidentally spoke to on the anniversary of the first show being aired (May 13), she says the show gets her through “bad days” when she’s feeling down.

“I started watching a lot of the show when I was feeling low and it made me feel better,” said Ms Portsmouth.

“Now, I watch it a lot on rainy days and my favourite character is Neil the Baby.”

Lisa Portsmouth, from Southampton, is a massive Gavin and Stacey fan (Image: Lisa Portsmouth)

However, it’s not all just romance and reminiscing for Ms Portsmouth, who put her business hat on and said the show is important for the town because it brings people and business.

She said she loved Barry, visiting it regularly, and described the people of the town as really friendly.

“I know not everyone likes the visitors, but it’s visitors at the end of the day and it’s bringing money into Barry.”

Her huge collection of Gavin and Stacey memorabilia (Image: Lisa Portsmouth)

Ms Portsmouth, pictured with Glenda Kenyon whose house is used for filming, said the show lifts her spirits (Image: Lisa Portsmouth)

Other super Gavin and Stacey fan Lisa Lacking is living proof of Ms Portsmouth’s theory.

She visits Barry two or three times a year, staying two weeks at a time and as she’s stayed more and more she’s ventured out across the Vale and up to Cardiff.

For Ms Lacking, it’s a little more than just watching the show as she aims to be on it!- Moonlighting from her regular job at Asda as a TV extra.

“Before Gavin and Stacey we never came down, then the show came out,” said Ms Lacking.

“Barry is beautiful. We go to the fair and the beach and we have explored a lot of Wales because of the show like Porthcawl and Cardiff.”

Lisa Lacking with her memorabilia (Image: Lisa Lacking)

Lisa Lacking pictured with Stacey (Joanna Page) is an extra and hopes to be on the show! (Image: Lisa Lacking)

Watch the video below as Barry's very own (knock off) Nessa describes what it feels like at the news of the new Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, in a very Nessa way...





Read more on Gavin and Stacey!

Ms Portsmouth said she is really looking forward to the finale while Ms Lacking described herself as “gobsmacked” when Cordon announced the show was coming back.

“We had the false alarm in February,” said Ms Lacking, “but when I saw the photo on Instagram I was absolutely thrilled.”

Predictions of what will happen and rumours of guest appearances are swirling round and will be until the show airs at Christmas time, but both super fans agree on one thing; Nessa and Smithy WILL finally tie the knot!

Good or bad for Barry? A nuisance or a money spinner? Love it or hate? Which side of the fence do you sit on when it comes to Gavin and Stacey?

Let us know in comments, on our Facebook page, or email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.

Got a story in Barry? Email harry.jamshidian@newsquest.co.uk.