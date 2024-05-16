Starting from Friday, May 24, the changes will affect where residents can collect recycling boxes, bags and caddies.

This revision was needed due to supply issues and misuse of bins by a few residents.

The aim of the change is to ensure that citizens can access recycling containers whenever needed, with delivery provisions made available for those unable to collect the containers themselves.

The new hubs will maintain controlled stock levels, run by council staff.

Each resident is allowed to collect only two of each item during each visit.

This measure will enhance the availability of the containers by ensuring that hubs are constantly stocked.

Deliveries to these hubs are planned twice a week.

Come Friday, May 24, the recycling containers can only be collected from these four hubs: The Blaenavon World Heritage Centre, Civic Centre in Pontypool, Household Recycling Centre in New Inn, and Cwmbran Library.

Councillor Sue Morgan, recently named the executive member for waste and sustainability, said: "We know it is frustrating when residents visit the current recycling hubs and there is nothing in stock.

"That’s why we are concentrating supplies on a smaller number of hubs for the time being."

Furthermore, she added: "This new process will ensure a steady supply of containers and allow for greater stock control and regular deliveries.

"This means there should always be stock available when residents visit which will help us continue to raise the rate of recycling in Torfaen."

For residents possessing blue badges, part of assisted collection schemes or genuinely unable to visit the designated hubs due to health or other reasons, items can be delivered upon request.

The contact centre can be reached at 01495 762200 to arrange deliveries.

Councillor Morgan added: "Residents who have genuine difficulty in accessing the hubs can complete an online form to request delivery or call the contact centre to discuss.

"We appreciate that most people only take the items they need, but the current system has been uncontrollable and inefficient.

"Unfortunately, we are aware of some people using boxes and bags for a variety of purposes for which they are not intended."

Residents are invited to provide feedback regarding this change and subsequent reviews will be conducted to assess the success of the modifications.

For more information on Torfaen recycling and to view hub opening times, visit Torfaen County Borough Council's website.