On Tuesday, May 14, Newport Cathedral played host to an event that put the city's youngsters in the spotlight.

Newport City Council organised the event, but the day belonged to the children and young people of the city.

Schools, youth clubs and other groups participated, with poetry readings, singing and instrumental performances.

Children as young as those from two Fight Start settings took part, aided by the audience in singing Wind the Bobbin Up and Mr Hapus.

The Let's Shine singalong choir, supported by the council’s disabled children’s team and a nearby school, put up a heartening performance.

Adding to the children's contributions, the programme and invitation featured an award-winning design by nine-year-old Lois James, selected amidst tough competition.

Councillor Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: "Today was a wonderful way to celebrate our children and young people, of all abilities and all ages, and the contribution they make to our lives and our city.

"National Children’s Day is about the importance of a healthy childhood, and the need to protect the rights and freedoms of young people.

"That is something we should all be striving for to ensure every child has the best possible start in life."

Councillor Stephen Marshall, cabinet member for social services, said: "This was a wonderful, life-affirming celebration of the city’s children and young people.

"We are very proud of our young residents who were so well represented in today’s event.

"I would like to thank all those who helped make this such an amazing occasion including council officers, schools, Gwent Music and our Flying Start but most of all I would like to thank all the performers, as well as all those who entered the competitions.

"It is clear we have a wealth of talent in our city’s younger generation."