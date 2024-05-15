Two Husqvarna's bikes are believed to have been stolen from a garage in Forsythia Close, Ty- Sign taken between midnight on Friday May 10 and 3am on Saturday May 11.

Sam Rees said: "The bikes belong to family member of mine.

"Any information that may lead to the return of these bikes will be greatly appreciated.

"Both bikes are Husqvarna's. One is a 2018 TE 300, the other a 2016 TE 250. Both blue and yellow in colour."

Gwent Police is urging anyone with information to contact them.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of the theft of two bikes from a garage in Ty Sign, Risca at around 10am on Saturday 11 May.

"The bikes were believed to be taken between midnight on Friday 10 May and 3am on Saturday 11 May.

"Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2400153056.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."