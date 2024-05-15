Gwent Police is appealing for information to locate 33-year-old Sam Evans.

Evans received a prison sentence of six months and 13 days for theft at Newport Magistrates’ Court in October last year.

Evans has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: "We’re appealing for information to locate 33-year-old Sam Evans, from the Cwmbran area.

"Anyone with information on Evans’ whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400150817.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."