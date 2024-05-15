The week-long event, aimed at students who have completed their GCSEs, will be held at the university's Treforest Campus between June 24 and June 28.

Camp attendees will learn about key areas of the space sector, career options, and will improve their STEM, social and emotional learning skills.

"Each day will have a different theme and students will complete an overarching project throughout the week," said Em Truman, regional officer for Wales at the National Space Academy.

Dr Paul Davies, dean of USW’s Faculty of Computing, Engineering and Science, said: "We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Space to Learn Camp this year."

"We want all young people across the UK to have opportunities to foster their curiosity, knowledge and skills in STEM and explore where a career in space could lead for them," said Marianne Shelton, from the UK Space Agency.