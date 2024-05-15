Whether looking out over a woodland area, a grassy field, the sea or if the garden is south-facing, direction and view is a key factor to any home.

However, a home view and appeal can quickly change if a neighbour makes a change to their own home that ends up blocking your view.

Views of once greenery could end with a lookout onto a fence or even a new extension.

Many affected homeowners are left wondering what can be done when a neighbour blocks a view, find out what experts suggest.

Can my neighbour block my view?

In the UK, there is a long-established understanding in Land Law that owners have no right of view and that views can not be protected.

As Samuels Solicitors share: "First recorded in 1610, the right to a view law has ensured that any land owner can't protect a view from land that they own."

A recent dispute in Somerset saw one owner erect a fence to protect cattle however, neighbours complained the fence was four inches from their window which blocked their view.

The case was heard by Planning Inspectorate which the fence could stay as long as it remained below two metres.

A fence blocking a view. (Image: Getty)

To avoid ending up in court and facing legal fees, you should first contact your neighbour to discuss plans and the potential harm to your view.

If you are unable to resolve the issue, you can make a complaint to your local council under the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2003.

According to Contemporary Garden, these are the following rules when it comes to neighbours and blocked views:

2 or more mostly evergreen or semi-evergreen trees or shrubs or over 2 metres tall or fencing they have constructed or modified is over 2 metres tall

the hedge must be on residential land owned by your immediate neighbour

The height is affecting your enjoyment of your home or garden because it’s too tall

All attempts to resolve the issue have failed

Before taking the issue to a legal level, you should first contact your neighbour.