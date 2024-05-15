Members of the community and local traders spoke of their fears after emergency services raced to the Maindee area of Newport yesterday at around 6pm.

Emergency services attended the scene following reports that a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive on Chepstow Road.

Diversions were in place and people were advised to avoid the area as police continued their investigation.

The area between the Maindee pop-up garden and The Maindee pub was corned off to the public for over 24 hours.

Police at the corned off scene on Tuesday evening. Picture: Anonymous (Image: anoymous)Chepstow Road was closed just after 6.30pm, and a drone ban was implemented around 8.45pm which was in place until 10.30pm.

Police attended the scene along with colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed a 36-year-old man had died.

Today, Wednesday, May 14 Gwent Police have confirmed that they have launched a murder investigation after they said that a man was found dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specialist offices. Gwent Police remained in the area until around 2pm as they carried out further enquiries. Chepstow Road was re-opened to traffic.

Detective Chief Inspector Virginia Davies, the senior investigating officer, said: "We would like to reassure the communities of Newport that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

The road remained closed until around 2.20 pm on Wednesday, May 15 following further enquires from Police. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: newsquest)"Officers are currently in the area carrying out further enquiries; if you have any questions or concerns, please do speak to them.



“As our investigation continues, we ask you not to speculate or share information online which may cause harm or upset to the victim’s family or jeopardise our investigation.



"Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends. We urge you, if you have any information, even if you think it is minor, that could assist our enquiries, please call 101 or direct message us on social media quoting 2400157385."



“Anyone who has dashcam footage, or CCTV, from Chepstow Road, or in the area around Merriott Place, between 4.45 pm and 7 pm is also asked to contact to the force.

Meanwhile, business owners and residents say they are living in fear and are scared to leave their homes after dark.

Victoria Williams, manager of the hair and beauty salon Mirrors, was away at the time but said it made her feel unsafe.

Victoria Williams, Manager of Mirrors claims its the generation we are now living in. (Image: newsquest)“People would feel unsafe in the sense that it can happen in broad daylight, it probably would have scared us if we were here but it's hard.

"It's just becoming the generation that people are growing into now.”

Monique, a shop manager at the nearby off-licence, added: “It is very scary.

"A customer came in and told me it happened at around 6pm and leaving at around that time it makes you feel very scared.”

Monique, a shop worker at the off licence says 'It's very scary.' (Image: newsquest)A landlady at the Crown Inn pub on Crown Street describes the incident as ‘horrendous’ and ‘frightening.’

She added: “It’s awful, I am a mum myself and my heart goes out to the family, I am so sorry for their loss.

“It makes me very frightened to live in this area, I feel unsafe to go into Maindee after eight o’clock at night and I am a fully grown adult.

“It’s a different generation these days. When I grew up you could feel safe taking the dog for a walk with your children but today it is a very bad situation.”

She told the South Wales Argus that there is no normality in Newport anymore and would love to move away from the area.

She added: “I have lived here for 20 years, and I have never known anything like this, Newport is not a happy place to live anymore.

Landlady at the Crown Inn pub claims there is no normality in Newport anymore (Image: newsquest)“I used to go on holiday and be happy to be back after a week away, but now if I could move away from here tomorrow I would. I want to go somewhere where is peaceful as Maindee is so bad.

“I have thirteen grandchildren and I worry about them every day, it's changed completely and we don't have anybody looking out for anyone anymore.”

Meanwhile, residents in the area feel unsafe to leave their homes at night following the incident.

A resident said: “I don’t go outside after six o’clock at night even if it is light like this, if it wasn’t for our fabulous private garden we would have moved out of Newport because it is full of drugs.

“If we won a lot of money we would be gone first thing tomorrow, I am very weary when I am shopping in the day and must take a shortcut from our house.

Chepstow Road re-opened around 2.20 on Wednesday, May 15 following police incident (Image: newsquest)“I am terrified and weary all the time and my purse is always kept close to me.”

Colin, another resident said: “This is a different generation to what I grew up in. I must leave my local pub at a certain time as I don’t feel safe walking home."

An investigation into the death of a 36-year-old man is ongoing.