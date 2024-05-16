An inspiring steelworker who lost both his arms over a century ago in a brickworks accident is now immortalised in the town, with a road named in his honour.

New signs were unveiled today, officially naming the route 'Billy Collins Way' (Ffordd Billy Collins) at the rear of the General Offices in Ebbw Vale.

Ciaran was joined by members of Billy Collins' family at the unveiling of the street named in his honour (Image: Blaenau Gwent County Council)

The compelling tale of Billy Collins, a steelworks employee who took to the Music Hall stage despite living the majority of his life without arms, was brought to light by Pen--y-Cwm School Post-16 student, Ciaran Mitchel-Neal.

During his work experience with Ebbw Vale Works Museum, Ciaran discovered the incredible story of Billy, who lost his arms in an incident at the brickworks when he was just 14.

Known as 'Billy the Armless Wonder', the tenacious Billy would astound audiences by doing up shirt buttons with his toes, playing piano with his nose, and painting with a brush held in his mouth.

Billy didn't stop at becoming a local celebrity; he was also dedicated to supporting others facing adversity, including wounded soldiers and victims of thalidomide.

Billy learnt to do many things without his arms, including painting. (Image: Blaenau Gwent County Council)

He continued to work at the steelworks as a clerk after his accident and died in 1969, at the age of 67.

Ciaran, with the support of his teaching assistant and work Experience coordinator Nancy Keshy, and volunteers from Ebbw Vale Works Museum, brought Billy's story to life in a film and exhibition.

His ambition was to create a lasting tribute to Billy, whose life was a testament to resilience and courage.

On Wednesday, May 14, this aspiration was realised with the naming of the street.

Ciaran wanted to have a lasting memorial after becoming fascinated by Billy Collins' story (Image: Blaenau Gwent County Council)

Ciaran said: "When I started this project, I didn’t know that it was going to be this big, so I would like to say a massive thank you to Blaenau Gwent Council, Billy Collins’ family and everyone who helped from my school and the museum."

Praising Ciaran's dedication and the inspiration that Billy provides to others, Councillor Sue Edmunds, Blaenau Gwent County Council's cabinet member for people & education, said: "We are thankful to Ciaran for pursuing with dedicated research and tenacity the story of Billy.

"Blaenau Gwent Council is proud to remember him by naming this road in his memory.

"It is good to remember those people who achieve many things in the face of adversity. People who have a kind and generous heart and a will to overcome the hurdles that are placed in front of them. Above all, to support those who face the difficulties in everyday life that seem like mountains.

"I am sure his family are grateful for your efforts.

"May everyone who drive or walk along the road, look up Billy’s wonderful achievements and may it be an inspiration to them all."