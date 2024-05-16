A WOMAN was found under the influence of drink while she was in charge of a car at a pub.
Victoria Sykes, 42, was arrested while in a Mini at Ye Olde Bull Inn, High Street, Caerleon, Newport on February 6.
The city’s magistrates' court heard she had a reading of 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath over the prescribed limit.
Sykes, of Summerhouse Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor a vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit.
MORE NEWS: Mother and son assaulted teenage boy outside school
She had initially denied the offence.
Her driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.
The defendant must pay £300 costs, £108 costs and a £43 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here