Victoria Sykes, 42, was arrested while in a Mini at Ye Olde Bull Inn, High Street, Caerleon, Newport on February 6.

The city’s magistrates' court heard she had a reading of 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath over the prescribed limit.

Sykes, of Summerhouse Lane, Thornwell, Chepstow pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor a vehicle when the alcohol level was above the limit.

She had initially denied the offence.

Her driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.

The defendant must pay £300 costs, £108 costs and a £43 surcharge.