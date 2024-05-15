Xing Chen, from the Brynmawr area, is being recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Chen received a prison sentence of 58 weeks for the production of cannabis, at Cardiff Crown Court earlier this year.

Anyone who has seen him is urged to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: “We’re appealing for information to locate Xing Chen from the Brynmawr area.

“Chen has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

“Anyone with information on Chen’s whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400152036.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”