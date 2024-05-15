Anthony, who has more than 30 years industry experience, joined the business early last year, following the acquisition of Decorpanel, a specialist panel processing company based in Tyne & Wear.

Under his leadership, the panel processing arm has grown to incorporate North-East Sheets & Panels Ltd. (NESP) which has rebranded under the Decorpanel name as Decorpanel KBB (Kitchens, Bedrooms and Bathrooms).

His new role will see him taking responsibility for Premier Forest’s processing division as a whole, which includes Premier Processing and Fabrication in Newport, south Wales.

Anthony said: “I’m so pleased to join the Premier Forest board of directors following a hugely successful year since Decorpanel’s acquisition.

"Since my move to managing director of Decorpanel and the rebrand of NESP to Decorpanel KBB, we’ve already seen great improvements in our offering and an expanded customer base. I’m looking forward to further developing the processing division and continuing its renewed focus within the business.”

Co-founder and CEO of Premier Forest Products Terry Edgell said: “With a strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry, Anthony brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our team. His strong relationships with customers and suppliers will play a pivotal role in driving our strategic expansion of the processing division.

“Appointing this new position to the board demonstrates the importance of further developing the processing division, following the successful integration of NESP into Decorpanel.”

Premier Forest Products is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation, milling, processing, merchanting, and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from its multiple sites in the UK.