A BOY has appeared in court charged with raping a girl under the age of 13.
The 15-year-old from Newport is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in the city in November 2021.
The teenager pleaded not guilty to rape during a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
He is due to reappear at the same court on August 15.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
