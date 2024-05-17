A BOY has appeared in court charged with raping a girl under the age of 13.

The 15-year-old from Newport is accused of sexually assaulting the complainant in the city in November 2021.

The teenager pleaded not guilty to rape during a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

He is due to reappear at the same court on August 15.

The defendant was granted conditional bail.