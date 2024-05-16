A 38-year-old man from Pontypool has been charged in connection with a motorbike theft yesterday, Tuesday, May 14.
Police arrested a 38-year-old man from Pontypool on suspicion of two counts of burglary other than a dwelling, and burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.
He was also arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving a motor vehicle while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without third-party insurance.
The man has since been charged with these offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 14, when he was remanded into custody.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We recovered a motorbike in Pontypool after reports of a burglary at a commercial address in Glandwr Industrial Estate, Aberbeeg, Abertillery, at around 1am on Wednesday 8 May.
