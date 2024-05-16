Afon Lwyd and River Usk will benefit from a new 1.8-hectare which will be created at Ponty-y-Felin Lane, New Inn Pontypool.

The project by Welsh Water will help improve water flow into the Afon Lwyd and River Usk.

The Community will act as a green filtering system for stormwater that can overflow from the nearby storm overflow during heavy rain.

After years of planning work is now underway to create reed beds, wetlands, footpaths, environmental enhancements and educational areas.

Welsh Water's aim is that the project will benefit the local biodiversity and provide an area for the community to enjoy.

Welsh Water's Managing Director of Wastewater, Steve Wilson, said: “We’re delighted to be creating this innovative site that will mitigate the effects of wastewater from a storm overflow.

"Wetlands work by taking partially treated wastewater and passing it through a series of interconnected ponds.

“All the ponds are planted with native aquatic species such as iris, rush, marsh marigold and watercress.

"The wetlands naturally remove substances such as phosphate which are well known to have an impact on water quality in rivers."

Storm overflows are vital for the wastewater system, but Welsh Water is dedicated to prioritizing those with the most significant ecological impact.

The project will ensure that stormwater passes through a wetland before it enters the Afon Lwyd, improving the river's quality.

The green solution at New Inn will filter spills from the system, removing harmful substances like phosphates.

Mr Wilson added: “This project has been years in the planning and is a testament to our commitment to always work to do the right thing for our customers and the environment.

“In line with NRW and Welsh Government policy, we are targeting investment on the storm overflows causing environmental harm first rather than those which spill the most.

"Our investment to date in our wastewater system has delivered real improvements and helped ensure Wales has over a quarter of UK Blue Flag beaches. while only 15% of the coastline and 44% of our rivers and waterbodies meet good ecological status compared to 14% in England.

“However, we are committed to playing our part in doing what we can to reduce our impact on our rivers and working with others to drive the improvements to river water quality that we all want to see.”

Welsh Water closely collaborated with the community and stakeholders during planning. The project is set to be completed by March 2025.

Storm overflows, like the one in New Inn, prevent home flooding by releasing surface water.

Wales Office Minister Fay Jones, who recently visited the site, said: “The quality of water in our rivers is a vitally important issue and many people across Wales want to see action taken to protect our waterways from pollution.

“So it was fantastic to see the investment being made by Dwr Cymru at its facility in Pontypool which, as well as helping improve water quality in nearby rivers, will create a natural facility for the local community to enjoy.”