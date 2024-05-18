The Reggae and Riddim festival were designed by Welsh award-winning youth charity Urban Circle alongside The Jamaica Rastafari Indigenous Village, the University of South Wales and JukeBox Collective.

The three-day weekend festival will return to Tredegar House in Duffryn for the third time on Friday, July 26 until Sunday, July 28.

The festival headliners will include reggae sensations such as Bitty Mclean, Tarrus Riley and Gyptian.

Tarrus Riley will perform popular hits such as 'Shes Royal' and 'Good Girl Gone Bad'. Picture: Elise - Flickr (Image: Elise- Flickr)Here is all you need to know about the weekend's line-up of events.

Friday, July 26 – Brunch

Gyptian will be the headline act performing his biggest hits such as ‘Hold You.’ And Beautiful Lady. Others performing are Seani B, Lady Leshurr and Gemini Don sound system.

Saturday, July 27 – Reggae

Bitty Mclean will be the headlining act on Saturday, performing hits such as It Keep’s Rainin’ and Dedicated to the One I Love.

Others performing are Queen Omega and the Royal Souls along with Da Fuchaman and the Fire Blaze band.

Bitty Mclean will perform its such as 'It keeps rainin' and Dedicated to the one I love. Picture: supplied (Image: supplied)Sunday, July 28 – Riddim

Tarrus Riley will be the headlining act performing songs such as She’s Royal and Good Girl Gone Bad, he will be joined by Dean Fraser the Blaksoil Band.

Johnny Osbourne and The Uppercut Band will also be performing along with BBC Radio Wales presenter and reggae artist Aleighcia Scott.

Aleighcia Scott will be performing at the Reggae and Riddim festival. Picture: NQ Staff (Image: newsquest)Across the weekend there will be plenty of entertainment from a range of stalls such as Dance, Music, Food, Wellness, Poetry, Stalls, Books Crafts, Talks, Natural Remedies Drumming, Cosmetics, Workshops, clothing and more.

To open the event there will be a grand opening drumming and dance ceremony. There will be three stages, such as the Irie stage, Jamaican Rastafari Village, and the Vibration Tent.

Third-release tickets are priced at £38.75 for adults, £18.95 for children between the ages of four and 17 and free for under fours.

More information for tickets can be found at www.reggaderiddimfestival.com