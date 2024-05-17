On May 19, Matthew Willey, a park ranger at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, will participate in the Bristol Half Marathon dressed as an ostrich.

This will be his sixth half marathon, but the first in such an unusual outfit.

His unusual choice of costume is a playful nod to the ostrich's incredible speed and endurance.

Ostriches can run continuously at speeds of 30-37mph and can even manage a 43mph sprint.

With each stride, an ostrich can cover over 10 feet, offering Mr Willey a challenging standard to live up to.

His decision to embody an ostrich for the marathon is more than just for show.

He hopes to draw attention to the vital work Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, a zoo and conservation charity in North Somerset, is doing.

Mr Willey said: "My main goal is to help raise awareness for any charities that inspire to make a better future.

"Therefore, I’ll be running the Bristol half marathon in an ostrich costume to help raise awareness of all the great work Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm is doing to help endangered animals."

He continued: "I’m thrilled to represent Noah’s Ark in this year’s Bristol Half Marathon and to do so in such a unique way.

"The ostrich costume is not just a fun challenge for me; it’s also a symbol of the incredible work Noah’s Ark does for our community.

"I hope to raise awareness and support for this cause while pushing my own limits."

Currently, Noah's Ark Zoo Farm is home to more than 100 species of animals, including a number listed as 'endangered' or 'vulnerable' on the IUCN Red List like African elephants, Andean bears, Siamang gibbons, and White Rhino.

The zoo also supports native farm animals and earned Rare Breeds Survival Trust accreditation in 2022.

On the day of the marathon, Guy Walker, a trustee of Noah’s Ark charity and a mouth cancer survivor, will also be running, alongside 22 friends and family members.

His participation aims to raise funds for the head and neck unit at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, and he has already hit his £5,000 target.

Noah’s Ark encourages everyone to support their fundraising efforts and embody their spirit of resilience and goodwill.

To support Matt and Guy's respective causes or learn more about Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, the public can visit their respective Just Giving Pages or the Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm website.