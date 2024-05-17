Callum Clement, 27, was last seen on Commercial Road in Newport at around 4.35am on Thursday, March 28.

He has been missing since around 4.35am that day, and following CCTV enquiries, officers believe he walked along Dolphin Street in Newport at around 4.42am before heading towards George Street Bridge.

Callum is described as being of medium build and is around six feet tall with ginger hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded top with the hood up and he was carrying a black Adidas rucksack.

Callum's brother Conor told the Argus they are in a "state of limbo" and are "heading down a reality they thought they would never have to face."

The family thanked the public for their ongoing help and are urging people to continue looking for their much loved family member.

Conor said: "It’s now been six weeks since my brother, Callum was last seen.

"Thursday March 28 2024 will forever be a day which is engrained in our lives, and for all the wrong reasons.

"Callum hasn’t been since seen, no CCTV footage of him, no sightings, nothing. He was last seen on Dolphin Street, heading towards George Street Bridge.

"For the last six weeks we have been waiting for something, anything, but have received nothing.

"We are heading down a reality we truly thought we would never have to face.

"We are in a state of limbo, and we can’t put into words what this is doing to us. It truly is a living hell.

"Thank you to everyone who are doing what they are doing.

The police are now scaling back. They aren’t stopping, just scaling back certain aspects.

"We are asking you for some help. If you are out walking the banks of the river Usk these next few days, please can we ask you keep an eye out for Callum or any signs of him - he was last seen wearing a white/light coloured hoodie and jeans.

"If the tide is high enough and you have a boat on the Usk and are planning to go out or know anyone with a boat on the Usk, please keep an eye out for him."

Officers are trying to establish Callum’s movements and are asking anyone who was on, or in the vicinity of George Street Bridge, Wharf Road or Cardiff Road (leading onto George Street Bridge) between 4.30am and 6am on Thursday 28 March, to get in touch.

The police are particularly interested in any motorists or cyclists who may have dashcam or other footage, or any pedestrians who were in this area between these times.

Any members of the public who were in these areas are asked to send any footage via the Major Incident Public Portal or contact the police via 101 quoting log reference number 2400104022.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Gwent Police has confirmed the incident has been referred to the IOPC in line with normal procedures.