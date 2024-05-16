Abergavenny Food Festival, which regularly brings thousands of people into the Monmouthshire town, made it into a list for the country's best for 2024.

Taking the number two spot on a list of the top ten food festivals in the UK this year, this festival is described as giving Welsh cuisine the spotlight.

It offers plenty of local cuisine and includes demonstrations from celebrity chefs and experts and specialist markets.

Dozens of award-winning vendors will be in attendance at the festival (Image: NQ)

The description on Conde Nast's website reads: "While British food will always have our hearts, it’s time for Welsh cuisine to have the spotlight.

"Abergavenny’s food festival is doing just that. This year’s line-up features chef demonstrations from Anna Jones and Dina Macki, night markets with street food and a food-fuelled party on Saturday evening."

Abergavenny has been making a name for itself on a national level, after being named the best place to live in South Wales by the Sunday Times in March.

The local food scene and food festival were two of the reasons Abergavenny came out on top in this list, so it is no surprise to see it make the top two food festivals in the country.

There's something for everyone at the Abergavenny Food Festival (Image: NQ)Each year, the food festival offers residents and tourists alike the chance to get their hands on cuisine from around the world, and is held come rain or shine.

It is clearly hugely popular, with customers pouring into last year's event despite a heavy rain downpour.

Dozens of traders and vendors are expected to be in attendance, offering something for even the fussiest of eaters.

Customers have poured into Abergavenny for the festival come rain or shine (Image: NQ)Abergavenny Food Festival is in good company on the list, with other festivals from the Cotswolds, Leeds, Dorset and Edinburgh also making the top ten list.

The festival is due to be held on September 21-22 this year at Raglan Chambers, 63 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny NP7 5AU.

Tickets are currently on sale from £16 and can be bought from the website here.