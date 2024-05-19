Pedestrians will be prohibited from proceeding along footpath number 88 in Mynyddislwyn, an alternative route will be available via the local highway network.

The closure is required by Lovell to allow for construction works on land adjacent to the footpath.

The temporary order will come into place on May 20, 2024 for a maximum duration of six months or until the works are completed. It is anticipated that the works will be completed by June 21, 2024.

Those wishing for further information should contact Natalie Dowling via Natalie.Dowling@lovell.co.uk

Elsewhere, M&M Beverages Ltd of unit 15 in Kingsway Centre, Newport are applying to Newport City Council to sale alcohol from Monday to Sunday between 9am-8pm.

Anyone wishing to object this should contact the Licensing Services at the Civic Centre, Newport, NP20 9LR by May 30, 2024.

Lastly in this weeks pubic notices is that Euro Garages, along Henllys Way, have applied to Torfaen County Borough Council to sale alcohol from Monday to Sunday between 00:00 to 24:00.

They have also applied to sell late nigh refreshment from Monday-Sunday between 11pm and 5am.

Anyone who wishes for more information on this should contact write to the Licensing Officer at the Civic Centre, Pontypool, Np4 6YB on licensing@torfaen.gov.uk by June 7, 2024.