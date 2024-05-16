People heading to the busiest resorts on Spain’s Balearic Islands will be unable to buy alcohol from shops between 9.30pm and 8am as part of a new local government crackdown.

The rules will affect holidaymakers heading to Llucmajor, Palma and Calvia (Magaluf) in Majorca, as well as those heading to Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

Party boats will also be stopped from operating within one nautical mile of the affected areas.

People found to be breaking the drinking laws in Ibiza and Majorca could face fines of up to €3,000 (Image: Getty/DisobeyArt)

However, the alcohol sales ban does not apply to bars, restaurants or clubs.

The new law is set to remain in place until 2027, with Luis Pomar, from the Balearic Islands Tourism Council, telling the BBC he hoped the law would no longer be needed “if we instil in people how to behave”.

People found to be breaking the drinking rules, which includes a ban on drinking in public roads, could be fined between £645 and £1,290.

They will be fined if their public drinking "disrupts coexistence, involves crowds or deteriorates the tranquillity of the environment".

If it is considered a very serious offence, then the fine could rise as high as £2,580.

UK tourists warned of new closing hours rules in Spain

It is not the only change UK holidaymakers to Spain are being alerted of.

New rules introduced by the Spanish government that aim to improve conditions for staff could affect the country's nightlife.

Spain's Minister of Employment and Social Economy, Yolanda Diaz, has announced that new regulations will be introduced to adjust "not reasonable" opening times.

"A country that has its restaurants open at one in the morning is not reasonable. It is crazy to try to continue extending hours until I don't know what time," Diaz stated during a speech at Spain's congress on Monday, March 4.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, the president of the Community of Madrid, responded by saying: "Spain has the best nightlife in the world, with streets full of life and freedom. And they also provide jobs.

"They want us Puritans, materialists, socialists, without soul, without light and without restaurants because they feel like it. Bored and at home."

Jose Luis Yzuel, the president of Hospitality of Spain, also criticised the move. The plan aims to improve working hours for staff in the hospitality industry.

Diaz raised concerns about the negative impact on mental health caused by working past 10 pm.