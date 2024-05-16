Gwent Police were called to Chepstow Road, Newport, at around 6pm on Tuesday May 14 after a man was found unresponsive with serious injuries.

Officers attended alongside paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 36-year-old man had died.

A 21-year-old from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

Gwent Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the man's death and believe this incident to be isolated.

The force announced yesterday that they have launched a murder investigation.

Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

"Officers are in the area carrying out enquiries, if you have any concerns or information, please do stop and talk with them."