With free kids’ tickets it’s a great option for families and it’s running for the two half-term weekends of 24 May - 27 May and 31 May - 2 June.

The full food lineup includes (on rotation across the two weekends):

Ceylon & Beyond - Sri Lankan Street Food

Fire & Flank - Sous Vide Steak

Hill’s Burgers - Multi-Award Winners

Jerk Yard - Authentic Jerk Chicken

Keralan Karavan - Southern Indian Kitchen

Packed Sarnies - Chicago-Style Italian Sandwiches

Piddaji -Freshly Baked Pide

Roti Shack - Flavours Of Malaysian Market Kitchens

Sin Nombre - Fresh Tacos

Son Of A Bun - Seoul Fried-Chicken Buns

Straight Outta Canton - Famous Punjabi BBQ

Taco Taco Taco - Authentic Quality Tacos

Two Lads Kitchen - Afghan Street Food

Wild Pizza - Wood-Fired Pizza

Wok N Roll - Fusion Street Food

And for dessert:

Church Of Churros - Buckets Of Churros

Minto’s Desserts - Bake Off The Professionals Winner

Pwdin - Classic Puddings

Rebel Crumble - A Boozy Twist On Crumble

Drinks on offer include Newport’s Tiny Rebel craft beer bar and Lola’s Cocktail bar.

Tickets are available for the Big Banquet to book online with evening sessions on Friday, three sessions on Saturday and Sunday and two daytime sessions on Bank Holiday Monday. Tickets are £5 (plus VAT and booking fee) and kids’ tickets are free.

For full information visit streetfoodcircus.co.uk.

Win the Ultimate Big Banquet Golden Ticket Experience

Head over to the Big Banquet Instagram page to be in with a chance to win a Big Banquet Golden Ticket. That includes two adult tickets (kids go free), two street food meals, two sweet dishes, two drinks from the BOBO bar and two cocktails.

To enter, and for terms and conditions, visit the Big Banquet on Instagram. Competition closes at 18:00 on Thursday 23 May.