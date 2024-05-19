Brought to you by
Street Food Circus
Big Banquet will be bringing flavours from around the world to Caldicot Castle, cooked by some Wales’ best-known and up-and-coming street food chefs.
As well as street food and gravity-defying high-wire shows, visitors can enjoy walkabout circus performers, a free circus school for kids, fire shows from the Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners and live DJ sets.
With free kids’ tickets it’s a great option for families and it’s running for the two half-term weekends of 24 May - 27 May and 31 May - 2 June.
The full food lineup includes (on rotation across the two weekends):
Ceylon & Beyond - Sri Lankan Street Food
Fire & Flank - Sous Vide Steak
Hill’s Burgers - Multi-Award Winners
Jerk Yard - Authentic Jerk Chicken
Keralan Karavan - Southern Indian Kitchen
Packed Sarnies - Chicago-Style Italian Sandwiches
Piddaji -Freshly Baked Pide
Roti Shack - Flavours Of Malaysian Market Kitchens
Sin Nombre - Fresh Tacos
Son Of A Bun - Seoul Fried-Chicken Buns
Straight Outta Canton - Famous Punjabi BBQ
Taco Taco Taco - Authentic Quality Tacos
Two Lads Kitchen - Afghan Street Food
Wild Pizza - Wood-Fired Pizza
Wok N Roll - Fusion Street Food
And for dessert:
Church Of Churros - Buckets Of Churros
Minto’s Desserts - Bake Off The Professionals Winner
Pwdin - Classic Puddings
Rebel Crumble - A Boozy Twist On Crumble
Drinks on offer include Newport’s Tiny Rebel craft beer bar and Lola’s Cocktail bar.
Tickets are available for the Big Banquet to book online with evening sessions on Friday, three sessions on Saturday and Sunday and two daytime sessions on Bank Holiday Monday. Tickets are £5 (plus VAT and booking fee) and kids’ tickets are free.
For full information visit streetfoodcircus.co.uk.
Win the Ultimate Big Banquet Golden Ticket Experience
Head over to the Big Banquet Instagram page to be in with a chance to win a Big Banquet Golden Ticket. That includes two adult tickets (kids go free), two street food meals, two sweet dishes, two drinks from the BOBO bar and two cocktails.
To enter, and for terms and conditions, visit the Big Banquet on Instagram. Competition closes at 18:00 on Thursday 23 May.
