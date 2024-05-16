South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Emergency services at scene of crash as two lanes closed

Live

Two lanes closed on Newport M4 due to crash

Emergency
Traffic
Newport
By Lauran O'Toole

  • Lanes two and three are currently closed on the M4 eastbound between J27 High Cross - J26 Malpas.
  • Emergency services are on scene.
  • There is stationary traffic in lanes two and three.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos