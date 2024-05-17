Positif Care, based in Ebbw Vale, received the funds after a successful partnership with NatWest since 2019.

The latest financing has sent the bank's total commitment above £1.4m, ensuring the provision of a new facility offering children outdoor activities like archery, orienteering, and kayaking for holistic development.

Headed by directors Mark Perrett, Lucy Evans, and Daniel Murphy, Positif Care has been fostering safe and nurturing environments for long-term residential placements of children and young people across South Wales.

This recent financing by NatWest will open doors to their first on-site education facility, catering to residents excluded from mainstream education.

The initiative is destined to create 30 extra jobs, escalating the company's workforce beyond 100 and helping the economy.

Mark Perrett, company director at Positif Care, said: "Lucy, Daniel, and I have years of experience in the care sector and have built on everything we've learned along the way to create something new with Positif Care.

"We believe in the power of outdoor education and the importance of staying active – a vision we’ll be able to bring to life in this new site.

"Our young people are at the heart of everything we do.

"Ultimately, we want to create spaces where they feel safe and loved, receiving the same level of support as in conventional home environments.

"Our relationship with NatWest has been invaluable in allowing us to continue to grow, and we're grateful for their support in helping us reach this new milestone."

Matthew Maunder, relationship director at NatWest, voiced exhilaration at Positif Care's new phase.

"This is an exciting new chapter for Positif Care, giving the team the means to offer a greater range of services and support to children who need it most while also providing a jobs boost for the local area," he said.

He further expressed his admiration for the team’s continual efforts aimed at improving standards in the children’s care sector.