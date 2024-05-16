An investigation led by serious organised crime officers has led to numerous charges for two Cardiff men.

On Friday May 10, officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (both crack cocaine and cocaine), possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis) and possession of a knife.

He was later charged with these offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday 11 May, where he was granted conditional bail.

Friday also saw officers arrest a 44-year-old woman from Caerphilly on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after officers carried out a warrant at a residential property in the town.

She has since been released under investigation.

On Monday May 13, officers arrested a 19-year-old man, from the Llanishen area, suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs.

He was charged with:

• being concerned in the supply of Class A – cocaine

• being concerned in the supply of Class A – crack Cocaine



• being concerned in the supply of – cannabis



• possession with intent to supply Class A – cocaine

• possession with intent to supply Class A – crack cocaine

• conspiracy to supply Class A – cocaine.

The 19-year-old appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday May 14, when he was remanded into custody.

Both men are due back in court in June.