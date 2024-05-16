A TEEN who was found with a knife has appeared in court alongside another teenager for supplying drugs.
An investigation led by serious organised crime officers has led to numerous charges for two Cardiff men.
On Friday May 10, officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs (both crack cocaine and cocaine), possession with intent to supply Class B drugs (cannabis) and possession of a knife.
He was later charged with these offences and appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Saturday 11 May, where he was granted conditional bail.
Friday also saw officers arrest a 44-year-old woman from Caerphilly on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs after officers carried out a warrant at a residential property in the town.
She has since been released under investigation.
On Monday May 13, officers arrested a 19-year-old man, from the Llanishen area, suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs.
He was charged with:
• being concerned in the supply of Class A – cocaine
• being concerned in the supply of Class A – crack Cocaine
• being concerned in the supply of – cannabis
• possession with intent to supply Class A – cocaine
• possession with intent to supply Class A – crack cocaine
• conspiracy to supply Class A – cocaine.
The 19-year-old appeared at Newport Magistrates Court on Tuesday May 14, when he was remanded into custody.
Both men are due back in court in June.
