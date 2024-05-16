Air ambulance at crash scene as two people suffer severe injuries

- The A40 is currently closed between Raglan and Abergavenny due to a serious accident.
- The road is closed both ways from High Street (Raglan roundabout) to A449 (Raglan Interchange).
- There is heavy traffic in the area.
