Wayne David, Labour MP for Caerphilly, has presented a petition about the Infected Blood Inquiry to the House of Commons.

The petition calls for immediate compensation to be given to those who have been infected by contaminated blood through no fault of their own.

This follows Newport East MP Jessica Morden who submitted a petition calling for the same compensation from her constituents, including the family of seven-year-old infected blood victim Colin Smith, who died from contracted AIDS in 1990.

The petition is a UK-wide petition and Lee Stay from Ystrad Mynach and Kirk Ellis from Caerphilly have added a number of local names to the petition.

The petition asks that the House of Commons urges the Government to implement the recommendations in the Second Interim Report from the Infected Blood Inquiry, by Sir Brain Langstaff, without further delay.

The recommendations have been made since the inquiry began in 2017, with the UK Government currently saying they will not begin the process of providing the £100,000 compensation to families until the final report is published.

The report is due to be published on Monday, May 20, after having been delayed numerous times, most recently from March this year.

In presenting the petition to Parliament, Mr David referred to the determination and bravery of his two constituents who have sought relentlessly to highlight this huge scandal.

Wayne David said, “Everyone agrees that there needs to be full compensation for the victims of infected blood, but the Westminster Government have been dragging their feet.

"It is shocking, for instance, that there was no mention of compensation in the Government’s Spring Budget. I am urging, and the petition urges, that full compensation is given immediately.”