Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A40 near Raglan at around 12.10pm today, Thursday May 16.

Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

The crash involved two cars: a Ford and a Jeep.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford, a man and a woman in their seventies, have sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.

The incident is ongoing and the road remains closed both ways from High Street (Raglan roundabout) to A449 (Raglan Interchange).

"The incident is ongoing."