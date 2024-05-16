A MAN and woman in their 70s have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after a serious crash on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny.
Gwent Police received a report of a crash on the A40 near Raglan at around 12.10pm today, Thursday May 16.
Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
The crash involved two cars: a Ford and a Jeep.
The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford, a man and a woman in their seventies, have sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.
The incident is ongoing and the road remains closed both ways from High Street (Raglan roundabout) to A449 (Raglan Interchange).
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said "We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A40 near Raglan around 12.10pm on Thursday 16 May.
"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
"The collision involved two cars: a Ford and a Jeep.
"The driver and front seat passenger of the Ford, a man and a woman in their seventies, have sustained potentially life-threatening injuries.
"The incident is ongoing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here