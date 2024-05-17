The event is scheduled to take place on June 29 across the town, with this year's theme being 'Habitats and Happiness'.

It explores the profound relation between the environment and collective welfare.

The town will be transformed with a lively parade route adorned with vibrant decorations, and various community and commercial stalls lining the streets.

The highlight of the day is the animated community parade, exhibiting the town’s unity and pride, followed by diverse forms of entertainment like the town band, Male Voice Choir, dancing groups, and other talented artists taking the stage.

Supported by Torfaen County Borough Council, this year's World Heritage Day is projected to draw in around 6,000 visitors.

Tim Monckton, Torfaen's foundational economy project officer, said: “These grants enable us to deliver activities in Blaenavon as well.

"The funding, totaling £13,000, is a testament to the council’s commitment to nurturing local initiatives and promoting tourism in the region”.

The event was once known as Blaenavon Carnival Day.

It has been a symbol of community unity and celebration since the aftermath of World War II and into the latter half of the 20th century.

With the town’s achievement of World Heritage status in 1999, the event was reinvented as Blaenavon Heritage Day to embrace the newfound global recognition.

Ashleigh Taylor, chair of the Blaenavon World Heritage Day committee, said: "I'm thrilled to see the revival of Blaenavon’s World Heritage Day, showcasing our town’s rich history and vibrant community spirit for all to enjoy."