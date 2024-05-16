Superdrug has announced plans to open 25 new locations and refit 60 existing stores this year as it celebrates its 60th year on the high street.
The first Superdrug shop opened in Putney, London.
60 years on, the health and beauty retailer has promised to enhance the physical shopping experience for customers with “bigger and better store formats in prime retail destinations”.
Changes include: new shop fronts, fully recyclable signage, improved flooring and ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble mineral wool, clay and starch, energy-efficient LED lighting, new floor layouts, and upgraded fascia and internal signage.
This will generate over 500 jobs nationwide.
The retailer said all openings and refits will benefit from its sustainable store scheme, which ensures sites are as eco-conscious as possible.
Superdrug Property Director Nigel Duxbury said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney high street, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.
“This investment into bricks-and-mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and economy.
“2024 will see some of the largest ever Superdrug stores open their doors, which is something we are really excited about, as these larger retail units give us the space to be able to offer new and exciting services and even more of the latest health and beauty products.”
