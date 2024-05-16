The first Superdrug shop opened in Putney, London.

60 years on, the health and beauty retailer has promised to enhance the physical shopping experience for customers with “bigger and better store formats in prime retail destinations”.

Doing good IS good... did you manage to spot a Hada Labo eye cream whilst out and about? 💮🥀



Don't worry if not... Save 1/3 on Hada Labo, shop here: https://t.co/uH63ikqzTT pic.twitter.com/sAm6uB3jXf — Superdrug (@superdrug) May 15, 2024

Changes include: new shop fronts, fully recyclable signage, improved flooring and ceiling tiles made from bio-soluble mineral wool, clay and starch, energy-efficient LED lighting, new floor layouts, and upgraded fascia and internal signage.

This will generate over 500 jobs nationwide.

The retailer said all openings and refits will benefit from its sustainable store scheme, which ensures sites are as eco-conscious as possible.

Recommended reading:

Can you get fired from work for smelling bad at the office?

Where sells the cheapest BBQ food? Tesco, Asda and more

Superdrug Christmas trading boosted by in-store treatments and piercings

Superdrug Property Director Nigel Duxbury said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney high street, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.

“This investment into bricks-and-mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and economy.

“2024 will see some of the largest ever Superdrug stores open their doors, which is something we are really excited about, as these larger retail units give us the space to be able to offer new and exciting services and even more of the latest health and beauty products.”