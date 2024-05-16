Mr Gething made the decision to sack Hannah Blythyn from Government earlier this morning, and released an official statement.

He said: "I have today asked the Minister for Social Partnership, Hannah Blythyn to leave Government.

"I would like to put on record my gratitude for the work the Member for Delyn has led in Government since 2017, most notably her leadership on the LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales, the fire and rescue services review, and our valuable work with social partners."

When asked to elaborate on his statement while visiting Newport, Mr Gething highlighted the importance of trust within Government, and said he had nothing further to add to his earlier statement.

He said: "What is important now is getting on with what matters, such as key investments in education.

"I am sure there will be a way back into Government for Hannah in time."