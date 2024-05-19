Newbridge lost its Post Office in October 2023, and the company have now confirmed a proposal to relocate this summer and return the services to the town.

The new location will see the Post Office open in the Premier store at 1 Greenfield, Newbridge, NP11 4QX.

It is due to open on Monday 15 July at 1pm, restoring Post Office service to the community. Similar services as before will be offered as before.

This will include mobile top-ups, travel money, and home shopping returns, among a multitude of other services.

The new opening hours are Monday to Friday: 9am – 5.30pm and Saturday: 9am – 1pm.

This will provide 46.5 hours of service a week, compared to the previous part-time hours of 29 hours per week.

The new branch will also be accessible for those with mobility issues by including a wide door and level access.

The proposed new branch would be located approximately 500 metres away from the current branch, along mostly hilly terrain.

Roadside parking is available nearby, and there are local buses serving the surrounding area.

The previous part-time branch at 20 High Street, Newbridge, Gwent, NP11 4EZ, closed in October 2023.

In a statement, a Post Office spokesperson said: "We are keen to restore services to this community as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans."

Residents are invited to have an opportunity to give feedback on accessibility into and within the premises until Thursday, June 13.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 454632.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.