Chosen as one of 12 Investment Zones by UK and Welsh Government in 2020, Cardiff Capital Region, which includes Newport, is attending the UK's Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum as one of two sponsors of exhibitor Western Gateway.

Joining Bristol and Bath as sponsors, CCR will utilise the cross-border economic partnership the Western Gateway's pavilion as a base for crucial networking and meetings.

The forum aims to drive significant sustainable investment by connecting public sector, built environment, investment and real estate markets.

Anthony Hunt, leader of Torfaen County Borough Council and chair of Cardiff Capital Region;s committee said: "UKREiiF is an excellent opportunity for us to sell our region’s competitive strengths, ambitious investment and development opportunities to key decision makers, future investors and partners.

"This annual event is now firmly on the calendar for investment opportunities within the UK and complements our international activities at expos."

Cardiff Capital Region chief executive Kellie Beirne said: "Our proposition is strong and compelling with unique offers such as Aberthaw Power Station attracting more interest, I’m confident that our economic potential will continue to grow."