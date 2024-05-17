Slicker Recycling has received the special recognition for exceptional short-term growth in overseas sales over the last three years.

The company yearly collects and re-refines over 75 million litres of used lubricating oil.

It employs a workforce of 198 across Britain and has increasingly expanded its customer base since 2021.

The firm's standing as a business leader has grown thanks to multiple multi-million-pound investments and both national and global acquisitions.

The King's Award, personally approved by His Majesty King Charles III and announced on May 6, honours businesses exhibiting excellence, sustainable development, and high-standard work practices.

The executive chairman at Slicker Recycling, Mark Olpin said: "This remarkable recognition is a testament to the dedication of all our colleagues, who go above and beyond every single day."

He also praised the company's adaptability and vital role in supporting the government's green agenda.

Mr Olpin continued: "It reflects our commitment to excellence, and also underlines our position as industry leaders for the collection, management and re-refining of used lubricating oil which is recycled back into several global sectors.

"Our customers, partners and suppliers have also played a key role and I want to personally thank them for their support."

Speaking on the award's future impact, he added: "Overall, this is without a doubt one of the proudest moments in our company’s history.

"It’s a momentous milestone I am certain will inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries, our innovative thinking, and cement our reputation as a leading waste recycling provider."

Come July, Mr Olpin will represent Slicker Recycling at the award ceremony in Windsor Castle.

In addition, Slicker will hold celebration events across its UK depots and has been granted permission to display the King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

For more information about the company, visit www.slickerrecycling.com.