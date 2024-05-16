Peter Williams, 39 from the Rhymney area, is being recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.

Williams received a prison sentence of two years and three months for attempted burglary at Merthyr Crown Court in November 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the force on 101.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re appealing for information to locate 39-year-old Paul Williams from the Rhymney area.

“Williams has breached his licence conditions and has now been recalled to prison.

“Anyone with information on Williams' whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400152584.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.”