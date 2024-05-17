WJEC has introduced the ‘Sustainability in Action’ qualification which has been created with the office of the future generations commissioner to support Wales’ Well-being of Future Generations Act.

The move follows interest from training providers across England and Wales who are working with WJEC to offer innovative sustainability provision that meets the skills and knowledge needs of their learners.

Future generations commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker (Image: WJEC)

Learners will be armed with the skills, knowledge and understanding required for 'net zero' jobs, including leadership, change management and stakeholder engagement.

The qualification was launched at an event at the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama, hosted by the future generations commissioner for Wales, Derek Walker, and WJEC chief executive, Ian Morgan.

Mr Morgan said: "These qualifications will give learners the skills and confidence needed to address the climate issues with logic and care, and equip them with the requirements to work successfully in sustainability and net-zero jobs.

"I am very excited for what the future holds for those taking these qualifications.

"It is imperative that we take whatever action we can amidst the climate emergency to promise a bright future for those after us."

Mr Walker added: "Leaving a liveable planet for people born in the future is a noble obligation, and it’s exciting that people in Wales will soon be able to study how to protect the interests of future generations.

“These new qualifications will help take us towards the vision of Cymru Can, my strategy for a Cymru that’s a better place to live, with a bright and optimistic future – thriving, inclusive and green, as we work collectively to tackle the issues facing us now, like the climate and nature emergencies and increasing health inequalities."

Wyn Prichard, sustainability and net zero senior consultant and chair of WJEC Qualification Development Group, said: "As someone who has been involved in skills and training for more than 30 years, I feel privileged to have been engaged in the development of these key qualifications.

"This qualification will provide a foundation in Welsh Government's aspirations of a net zero business and skills base."

On completing the ‘Sustainability in Action’ qualification, learners can select from a range of optional units to enhance their knowledge in sustainability, by continuing with the ‘Sustainability in Context’ qualification.

WJEC is developing two ‘Sustainability in Practice’ qualifications.

The Level two ‘Sustainability in Practice: Future Changemakers’ intends to empower individuals to become ‘sustainability changemakers’.

The Level three ‘Sustainability in Practice’ will assist those who already have responsibility for sustainability within their organisations.

The qualifications will focus on skills such as leadership, strategic thinking and the ability to lead and implement sustainable initiatives.