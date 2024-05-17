Presented by Cadw, the activities offer something for everyone, including adventure and history, as well as those simply looking to spend time with their loved ones.

Families are in for a magical bank holiday weekend at Castell Coch, where they can embark on a fairy trail with a face painting station available for children.

They can also craft their own crown and wand to complete the magical experience.

The event takes place on May 25, 26, and 27, from 11am to 3pm.

If uncovering a murder mystery is more your pace, head over to Raglan Castle for a thrilling Medieval Murder Mystery event on May 26 and 27.

Amid the backdrop of Henry VII's reign, navigate the twists and turns of a historical narrative and unravel the truth.

The castle also offers arms and armour demonstrations and interactive displays.

The activity will run from 11am to 3.30pm.

For a taste of medieval history, look no further than Caerphilly Castle.

A delightful array of crafts, costumed performances about knights and the castle, and a charming castle trail await you.

Step into the heart of Wales' mightiest medieval fortress from May 25 to 27, between 11am and 3pm.

Travel forward in time to explore history under the sea at Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths.

Immerse yourself in history and uncover secrets of the underwater world as you unearth hidden mosaics.

This event runs from May 25 to June 2 between 10am and 4pm.

Meanwhile, the Blaenafon Ironworks will host The Great War, a World War 1 event on June 1 and 2, offering a glimpse into one of the most significant times in human history.

Visitors can view authentic weaponry displays, blacksmith demonstrations and a military hospital set-up to experience the wartime period from 11am to 4pm.

Melodies from the past will echo through Tretower Court and Castle as the musical duo Pease Pottage bring the 15th century to life with their powerful performances.

Adults and children can immerse themselves in the experience on May 25, 26 and 27 between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

Cadw memberships offer free event entry and unlimited access to more than 130 historic places across Wales all year round.

All adult Cadw memberships now include free entry for children.

For more information, go to https://www.cadwmembership.service.gov.wales/.