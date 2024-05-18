Mr Gething has been criticised in recent months for accepting a £200,000 donation from a company led by a convicted environmental offender.

Dauson Environmental Group gave Mr Gething two sizeable donations in December and January towards his Welsh Labour leadership bid.

In 2013 the company's director, David Neal, received a suspended prison sentence for dumping waste on a Gwent Levels conservation when Cardiff Magistrates Court heard toxic liquid had leaked into the water.

Campaigners to save the Gwent Levels have raised concerns about this, particularly since Dauson have submitted a planning application to build a solar farm on the Levels.

Speaking to the Argus while visiting Newport on Thursday, Mr Gething was determined to reassure people that they "should be passionate" about the safety of the Gwent Levels and the country's "wider environmental and sustainable future".

He is aiming to create new legislation under his leadership to protect the environment, while cracking down on clearer penalties for people "if they fall outside the regulations required".

The First Minister wants people to judge him on his ability as leader of the country, and has said he is clear about ensuring he is not in a position where his " views as a constituency member" affect that role.

He was in Newport at Ringland Primary School to celebrate that 20 million additional free school meals have been handed out since the Welsh Government started to roll out free meals for primary children. He said this was a mark of success within his government, and reaffirmed his commitment to continue this success during his term.

He was also quick to stress any donations made had been done so properly during the contest, and that his perspective "remained undimmed" by any possible donations.

He added: "We will carry on doing that [bringing successful legislation] when it comes to environmental sustainability as well.

"I'm very clear that everyone needs to follow the rules and the regulators need to apply those rules and that is what I expect to see happen."