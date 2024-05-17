Farmfoods is preparing to open its first store in Newport, and it’s set to become one of the largest of its stores in South Wales.

Located at the Discovery Retail Park, Unit B at Barrack Hill, Newport, NP20 5GN, the brand-new store will open in two months on Saturday, July 20th at 8 am.

Formerly home to Aldi, the plot has been empty for two months since its closure on Wednesday, March 6.

Images of what Farmfoods will look like inside once open. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)The supermarket giant opened a new Aldi store on Albany Street on Thursday, March 7.

Farmfoods will be the fourth store to open in Gwent once it opens in July, it will also be Newport’s first store.

The nearest Farmfoods stores in Gwent are located in Brynmawr, Pontypool, Tredegar and Blackwood.

The location has a large free car park and will be open seven days a week, Monday to Friday 8 am -9 pm, Saturday 8 am – 8 pm and Sunday 10 am until 4 pm.

Farmfoods will open a new store on Barrack Hill in July. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)A spokesperson for Farmfoods confirmed the store opening, they said: “Our new shop at Barrack Hill, Newport will open Saturday, 20th July at 8 am.

“The new shop, one of our largest in South Wales, will offer our full range of branded and own-brand products including frozen food, groceries, chilled foods, bread, milk, fresh fruit and vegetables along with a range of household and other items.

“The location benefits from a large free customer car park and will be open 7 days a week, Mon - Fri 8 am-9 pm; Sat 8 am-8 pm; Sun 10 am-4 pm.”

Customers can visit www.farmfoods.co.uk to sign up to receive occasional special offers, discounts and exclusive deals.

After signing up they will also be emailed some personal money-off vouchers for extra savings on their shopping.