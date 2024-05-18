It has been designed to the highest levels of energy efficiency, to reduce carbon emissions and keep residents’ fuel costs to a minimum. It will also boast spacious apartments, with lift access to all floors.



Incorporated in the scheme are a wide range of indoor and outdoor communal spaces, to improve the health and wellbeing of residents and facilitate interaction with the wider community. At the heart of the scheme will be a communal garden, featuring planting and places to sit, including a community gathering space.



The new development will contain 45 one-bedroom apartments and will be used to relocate existing residents from sheltered housing schemes in the locality that are programmed for closure.



At a recent ‘ground-breaking’ event on the site leader of Caerphilly Council, Cllr Sean Morgan, said: “Today marks another significant milestone in the Council’s ambitious plans to build 1,000 new low carbon affordable homes in the Caerphilly borough over the next ten years.

"I look forward to seeing this development come to life and returning to see residents settled into their new homes.”



The council’s Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Shayne Cook, added: “This development will be unlike anything we’ve delivered before as a Council and will become a blueprint for later living in the borough. It will combine innovative energy saving solutions with elegant design features and flexible spaces to meet residents’ needs.”



Director at Willmott Dixon, Ian Jones, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Caerphilly Council to deliver another scheme that continues to serve the Caerphilly community. The standard of construction will offer modern housing that is built for resident comfort.

"Willmott Dixon is also committed to working in collaboration with local businesses, and our established relationship with steel frame manufacturers Caledan, means that our local supply chain partners can continue to reinvest and grow within the area.”

