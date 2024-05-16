The 36-year-old victim from Tuesday night’s incident has been named as Lee Crewe from the Newport area.

Emergency services responded to an incident on Chepstow Road at 6 pm on Tuesday, May 14 after the 36-year-old was found unresponsive.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed that he had died, the man can now be named as Lee Crewe and his family is receiving support from specialist officers.

Police have confirmed that a 21-year-old man from Newport had been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time for questioning.

Gwent Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the man’s death and believe this to incident to be isolated.

Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries.

“A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Officers were called to Chepstow Road, Newport, on Tuesday 14 May after a 36-year-old man was found unresponsive with serious injuries.

“Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service later confirmed that he had died; the man can now be named as Lee Crewe and his family are receiving support from specialist officers.

“A Newport man, 21, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time for questioning.

“We're not looking for anyone else in connection with the man's death and currently we believe this to be an isolated incident.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries, and if you have any concerns or information, please do stop and talk with them.

“If you have any information that could assist the investigation, call 101 or send us a direct message on social media quoting log reference 2400157385.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.”