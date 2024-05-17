Although some of these upkeeping jobs may be small, they can soon add up when it comes to creating a relaxing outdoor space.

But there are also bigger issues which may arise including damaged fence panels that need replacing, which some homeowners may find a financial burden.

You might not even know who is responsible when it comes to you or your neighbour fixing the fence between you (and if it has to be sorted).

If this is the case, let’s find out what the experts have to say.

First things first, if you are unsure who the broken fence belongs to, this is how you can check.

“There is an old belief that every house is responsible for the boundary to its left, but this isn’t always the case and you should always check your property deeds for confirmation,” explains timber, building and fence suppliers Lawsons.

“Property deeds will usually be able to confirm the boundaries for which the owner of a property is responsible, often labelled with a T-mark. If you do not have a copy of these deeds you can request a copy from Land Registry.”

If you find out the broken fence does belong to your neighbour, Lawsons says the best thing to do is speak to your neighbour and ask about their plans on replacing the fence.

It adds: “They may not be aware of the damage, particularly if it is worse on your side.”

However, it is important to know that your neighbours are not “legally obliged” to fix or replace a fence unless it is causing a safety issue.

Lawsons continue to say: “If you find yourself in the unfortunate position where your neighbours are refusing to take any action on their damaged fence, a final option may be to erect a new fence on your own land.

“You can do this alongside your neighbour's existing fence, as long as it is on your private property and inside your boundary.”

If the fence presents a danger and the neighbour is refusing to make any repairs (and it is on their land), you can report the problem to your local council.